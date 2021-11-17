These are the 5 Greek candidates for Eurovision 2022 (videos)

There will be one winner from the final 5

The Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation (ERT) selection committee chose the 5 finalists who qualified to compete in the next phase, the winner of which will represent Greece at the 66th Eurovision Song Contest to be held in May in Turin.

The artists that have been selected, in alphabetical order, are Amanda Georgiadis, good job nicky, Joanna Drigo, Ilias Kozas, Lou is.

From next week, the members of the committee will schedule successive meetings with the artists and their groups, in order to present their proposals in more detail. The final selection will be made in the coming weeks by an ERT committee.

See below samples from the works of the artists:

(It should be noted that the specific songs are not the candidates to represent Greece in Eurovision 2022).

Amanda Georgiadis

good job nicky

Joanna Drigo

Ilias Kozas

Lou is