Energy giant ExxonMobil prepares confirmation drilling in Cyprus

The company’s Vice President said he hoped the drilling would meet the expectations of eight trillion cubic feet of gas

The Americans are returning to the forefront of the energy game in the Eastern Mediterranean with ExxonMobil preparing for confirmation drilling at the Glafkos target of block 10 of the Cyprus Exclusive Economic Zone.

According to the news website “Phileleftheros”, Vice President of Global Frontier Exploration ExxonMobil, John Ardill, who is in Cyprus, had a meeting today with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Christodoulides. The two, according to a post by the Cypriot Foreign Ministry, discussed energy developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and the wider region.

According to philenews.com on Tuesday, speaking at the 17th Economist Conference, John Ardill referred to the energy prospects of the Eastern Mediterranean and the interest of energy giants in the region. He said: “The Eastern Mediterranean is a great place to lead the energy transition. I think everyone in this room can share that perspective. It is a fertile field of hydrocarbons with world-class discoveries such as Leviathan, Zor, and the discovery of Aphrodite.”

The vice president of the American energy giant was very sparing in the work planned by the Exxon Mobil Qatar Petroleum consortium in the next few weeks in the energy block 10. He expressed hope that the confirmation drilling in the field would reach the maximum expectations of up to eight trillion cubic feet of gas.