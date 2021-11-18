Large traffic jams in Athens due to public transport strike

Vehicles are at a standstill in many streets in Athens

The 24-hour strike of workers in the means for public transport, including the metro, buses, electric railway, and trams have caused large traffic jams on the central roads of Athens and the Attica Basin.

The work stoppage will last until 21:00 for buses.

Both directions on Kifissos avenue are reminiscent of a … vast parking lot, while long delays are also reported in Kifissia, Alexandras, and Mesogeion avenues.

The traffic jam starts from the height of Iera Odos and ends in New Philadelphia, while in the stream to Piraeus, the traffic jam starts from the height of Metamorfosi up to Patisia. Athens Avenue is inaccessible.

Traffic congestion is also reported on Kifissias Avenue, downstream to Athens, with vehicles forming queues, from Neo Psychiko to the height of Panormos.

Vehicles on Mesogeion Avenue are at a standstill forming liners of kilometres. The traffic extends from the height in Kontopefko to the junction of the avenue with Katehaki.

On Katehaki Avenue, drivers will encounter traffic on the upstream.

In the centre of Athens, now, Syggrou Avenue is seeing significant problems on the stream towards Athens, from Farmakidou to Petmeza.

There are delays in Vassileos Konstantinou, in the downstream, after the Hilton, while cars are also stagnant on Ardittos.

Ilioupoleos is also jammed.