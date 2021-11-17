Impressive photos from joint Greek-US military operation “OLYMPIC COOPERATION-21” (video)

The final phase of the Greek-American tactical military exercise “OLYMPIC COOPERATION-21” was held in Petrochori, Xanthi, yesterday.

The exercise is part of the updated Mutual Defence Cooperation Agreement (MDCA) of Greece and the USA and the international collaborations with friendly and allied countries planned by the Hellenic National Defence General Staff (GEETHA).

The exercise was attended by divisions of the XXV Armored Brigade “2nd Cavalry Regiment-Ephesus”, the 1st Army Air Brigade “Kilkis Lahana”, and US forces of the 1st Battalion / 16th Infantry Regiment / 1st Infantry Division, while Egypt, Cyprus, and Jordan participated as observers.

The final phase of the “OLYMPIC COOPERATION-21” was carried out with real fire and included double action exercises of offensive and defensive operations at the level tank squadron divisions using simulations systems of tactical engagement and barricades, crossing water.

The final phase was attended by the Commander of the 1st Army / EU-OHQ “ACHILLEAS” Lieutenant General Petros Demestihas, as a representative of the Chief of General Staff, the Commander of the 14th Army Corps “THRAKI” Lieutenant General Angelos Houdeloudis Europe – Africa (USAREUR-AF), Brig. Gen. Jed Schaertl, deputy commanding general for Mobilization and Reserve Affairs, U.S. Army Europe and Africa.

also read

India could be the first country to impose climate lockdown