The Greek will be replaced by Cameron Norrie

Fourth-ranked Stefanos Tistispas has withdrawn from the ATP Finals due to an elbow problem.

The discomfort in the right elbow remains from the match with Popirin on 3/11. In fact, he did not train before the match with Casper Rudd on Wednesday (17/11, 22:00).

Tsitsipas will be replaced in the second group of the ATP Finals by the second substitute Cameron Norrie.