Tom Cruise in quarantine after Mission: Impossible 7 halts UK filming due to positive Covid tests

The movie, starring Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt, will resume shooting on 14 June

Production on Mission: Impossible 7 in the UK has been halted for two weeks due to positive Covid tests within the crew, Paramount has confirmed.

The movie, starring Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt, will resume shooting on 14 June.

Cruise is also a producer on the action spy series, and last year a recording emerged of him apparently shouting at workers on the set, threatening to fire them if they broke guidelines. The star has reportedly been placed in quarantine.

It is unclear how many people working on it have now tested positive.

“We have temporarily halted production on Mission: Impossible 7 until 14 June, due to positive coronavirus test results during routine testing,” Paramount said in a statement.

“We are following all safety protocols and will continue to monitor the situation.”

source bbc.com

