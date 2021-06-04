Island of Patmos showered with praise by global media (photos-video)

The island of Patmos was another Greek island being showered with praise by international media.

Seven images from Patmos adorn the “pantheon” with the most beautiful areas of Greece published a few days ago by Conde Nast Traveler

The picturesque alleys of Chora, the “photogenic” beach Livadi Geranou, Psili Ammos, the imposing Monastery of Saint John the Revelator, and the idyllic Gulf of Stavros “guide” the travelers of the magazine to the island of the Apocalypse.

In the same vein, the Evening Standard newspaper ranks Patmos in third place among the twenty best islands of Greece, for its sunny charm, homemade cuisine, and religious traditions.

The Danish travel website Gotraveling considers Patmos ideal for nature lovers, thanks to its beautiful coastline and impressive morphology.

Meanwhile, the Guardian website highlights efforts to make the destination healthier and coordinated action to speed up vaccinations for much of the population.

“Patmos is the island that the visitor has always felt like his second home. By activating tourism operators and international authors, we speak to the ‘heart’ of the visitor and offer safe vacations in a paradise environment with UNESCO World Heritage Sites,” said Patmos Deputy Mayor Nikos Koutouzos in a statement.