Traffic ban imposed at Kifissos from 1 am till 8 am Friday

Greek authorities have imposed a traffic ban in Kifissos from 1 am to 8 am in the morning in an extraordinary meeting in the Civil Protection, in an effort to manage the situation that has arisen from the severe weather phenomena, at the General Secretariat of Civil Protection.

As announced by Civil Protection Minister Christos Stylianidis:

All public services in Attica will also be closed. Teleworking is encouraged throughout the private sector.

Schools are closed in Attica, Euboea, Halkidiki, Corfu, Kefalonia, and Ithaca.