Tragedy in Thessaloniki: 40-year-old female cyclist run over by truck (video)

She was killed instantly

Another tragedy was written on the asphalt on Tuesday morning in Thessaloniki.

A truck hit a 40-year-old female cyclist who was moving on Grigoriou Lambraki Street in the area of Toumpa.

Her release required the intervention of the Fire Service.

A mobile unit and an EKAB ambulance rushed to the spot but she was already dead.

