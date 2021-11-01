Rutgers black professor on white people: We gotta take these mo***kers out!” (video)

A Rutgers gender studies professor gave an interview in which she asserted that “white people are committed to being villains,” and, “we gotta take these motherfuckers out!”

“Dr. Brittney Cooper, a professor in the Rutgers Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies department that goes by the Twitter moniker “ProfessorCrunk,” appeared on a September YouTube interview with writer Michael Harriot of The Root to discuss Critical Race Theory and recent attempts to oppose it being taught in elementary and high schools,” reports The College Fix.

During an outburst about white people fearing retribution if they give up power to blacks, Cooper made it clear what needed to happen for whites to relinquish control.

“The thing I want to say to you is that we gotta take these motherfuckers out, but like, we can’t say that, right?,” Cooper screeched.

feature image credit youtube channel The Root