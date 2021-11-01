Negative Covid-19 record cases of 5,449 – 52 deaths, 430 intubated

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,316 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greek authorities reported the highest number of diagnosed cases of coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic in February 2020, as the new laboratory-confirmed cases of the disease recorded in the last 24 hours are 5,449, of which 18 were identified after checks at the country’s gates. The total number of cases is 747,595 (daily change + 0.7%), of which 50.8% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 143 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 2,662 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 52, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 15,990 deaths have been recorded. 95.4% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 430 (60.0% men). Their median age is 65 years. 80.2% have

an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older. Among intubated patients, 364 (84.65%) are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and 66 (15.35%) are fully vaccinated.

