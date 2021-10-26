Tragedy with the sinking of a boat off Chios: Four dead children aged 3-14 (videos)

The final outcome to the shipwreck off Chios, in the sea area of Nenita, is tragic, as according to the information provided by Minister of Migration and Asylum Notis Mitarakis via Twitter.

Four children lost their lives, aged 3 to 14 years. At the same time, one person is still missing and a search and rescue operation is underway in the area, while 22 people have been rescued.

It is reported that the boat sank while the migrants were trying to cross the Chios-Cesme Strait and disembark on the shores of the island.

Tragically in spite of the best efforts of the Hellenic coastguard, 4 children – all between the ages of 3 and 14 – are confirmed dead, 1 person is missing, 22 were rescued and are being cared for ashore. pic.twitter.com/6cMUgesnJD — Νότης Μηταράκης – Notis Mitarachi (@nmitarakis) October 26, 2021

The Turkish authorities must do more to prevent exploitation by criminal gangs at source. These journeys should never be allowed to happen. pic.twitter.com/G95PrgsWaD — Νότης Μηταράκης – Notis Mitarachi (@nmitarakis) October 26, 2021

According to Politischios, the boat that transported them was spotted at 08:45 in the morning by an offshore patrol vessel of the Chios Port Authority at a distance of 7 km from the shores, while at 08:50 the rescue operation begun.

According to the passengers, who first contacted 112, the boat was carrying a total of 27 people.

The operation involved two Coast Guard ships, a Super Puma helicopter, an army helicopter, a NATO mission ship, as well as smaller vessels.