Troll develops ‘magnetic powers’ in front of unvaccinated people after taking COVID vaccine in Athens (video)

Epic trolling and laughter after a COVID vaccinated man starts to “magnetize” metal objects, in front of the eyes of his unvaccinated friends in Athens, Greece. A group of young people is sitting in a restaurant, chatting and weighing the pros and cons of receiving the COVID-19 jab. After a lot of analysis and brainstorming, a recently vaccinated young man, makes the following statement “Yes but, I have acquired magnetic powers from the vaccine!”.

To prove his claims he starts to place coins and forks on both of his arms and chest. The objects surprisingly remain without falling and everyone starts to laugh. He even places a coin on the arm of an unvaccinated woman but the coin falls. As AP reports, after many successful attempts, he admits that magnetism is nothing more than a magic trick, although this cannot be heard in the video.

