Tsitsipas picks up 7th career title after clinching Lyon Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas won his 7th career trophy, after defeating British Cam Norrie in straight sets (6-3, 6-3) in the Lyon Open final on Sunday. Tsitsipas now has 5 titles in ATP 250 (Stockholm, Marseille (2), Estoril, Lyon) but also the Monte Carlo Masters (1000) and of course the ATP Finals 2019. This is his 2nd title in 2021 after the Monte Carlo Masters and 3rd on the clay after Estoril and Monte Carlo. His next challenge is the upcoming Grand Slam tournament of the French Open.