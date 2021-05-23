Coronavirus Greece: 877 new cases, 569 intubated, 38 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,348 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greece announced today that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 877, of which 6 were identified after checks at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases is 389,804 (daily change +0.2%), of which 51.2% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 33 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 2,319 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 38, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 11,772 deaths have been recorded. 95.2% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 569 (61.7% men). Their median age is 67 years and 84.0% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

See Also:

Greek man who suffered a double blood clot after Covid-19 jab set to take legal action

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,348 patients have been discharged from the ICU.