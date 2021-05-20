Greek man who suffered double blood clot after Covid-19 jab set to take legal action

He said he would have waited to take the jab, in hindsight

A 35-year-old man from Crete who was diagnosed with two blood clots after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine has told protothema.gr that he will be seeking legal recourse in an effort to determine who is at fault for his ordeal.

Alexandros Metaxakis, from Ierapetra, was admitted to the University Hospital of Heraklion, eleven days after being vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine, as he experienced a double thrombosis in the leg and carotid arteries.

“Of course I will take legal action, I can not leave let it go like this. I have already requested my medical file so that I have all the evidence and immediately afterward I will talk to a lawyer about the steps we will follow.”

According to the 35-year-old, he now feels fine while he even started circulating normally: “I feel fine just fine. Last night I was discharged from the hospital and today I am circulating normally.”

“It all started with a burning sensation in my leg then I thought it was a tendon or a grip. I was walking to work and suddenly I was in the hospital. After the diagnosis came out I made the connection with the vaccine. I got the vaccine on Holy Thursday and I experienced the first case on May 10 and the second on Saturday, the 15th of the month. During my treatment, it was found that I had a second thrombosis. If I could go back in time I would think more maturely about when I would get the vaccine on time. In any case, I would do it later, maybe towards the end of the summer”.

also read

Comedian Steven Crowder is suing YouTube

Turkish fleet of fishing boats caught in bad weather seeks refuge at Souda port