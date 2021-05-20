Conservative comedian Steven Crowder is suing YouTube over its content moderation practices and policies, which Crowder says are misapplied to silence conservatives.

Crowder announced the lawsuit on his show, “Louder With Crowder,” on Monday. Crowder and his attorney, Bill Richmond, said that since the start of the year, YouTube has again demonetized “Lowder With Crowder” videos and issued two hard strikes against the account, both of which resulted in temporary suspensions.

“As of last Thursday, May 14, my lawyer Bill Richmond and I have filed a notice of a lawsuit against YouTube and are seeking an injunction to prevent them, to stop them from currently deplatforming us,” Crowder said. “We’ve officially sent a notice of a lawsuit. Very different level – this is the big one, boys and girls.”

Crowder’s account was locked, demonetized, and given a strike warning in March for allegedly spreading misinformation about the 2020 election. Crowder denied ever making any false claims on Monday’s show and noted that YouTube’s justification lacked a specific charge against Crowder.

Crowder said the first and second hard strikes against his channel were similarly vague, leaving the host and his attorney guessing at what could have triggered YouTube’s actions. The first strike came over an anniversary video of “15 days to slow the spread.” YouTube claimed that Crowder violated its policy against spreading COVID misinformation.

