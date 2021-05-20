Nazi Germans visit Battle of Crete exhibition

A few weeks ago and against the backdrop of the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Crete, the decision of the European Paratroopers Association to … honour the German Paratroopers who fell in the Battle of Crete in May 1941 with direct references to the Third Reich, caused a huge uproar, while under the pressure of the reactions any activities were cancelled.

As news site ekriti.gr revealed some of them did, in fact, arrive in Crete, as they were seen in Heraklion and specifically in the exhibition held in the Basilica of St. Mark for the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Crete. Information about their possible arrival on the island was circulating on the internet, even in smaller numbers than the “inspirers” of the provocative event initially thought.

According to reports, at least two “fit” German men visited the exhibition, taking care to “diligently” show their “identity”, at least to those who were more observant. More specifically, they had under their raised sleeves large tattoos depicting the Vermacht crosses and parachutes and other symbols that refer directly to the paratroopers of the Nazi Reich … After seeing the exhibits and touring the showcases with the relics, they talked for a while with citizens who at that time were in the Basilica of St. Mark and left.

According to sources, the men intend to visit Chania in the next days and specifically Maleme, where the German Cemetery is located with the dead paratroopers and all the German soldiers who fell in Crete during the Battle and the Occupation that followed.

