Turkish fleet of fishing boats caught in bad weather seeks refuge at Souda port

There were two separate incidents in the Cyclades and south of Crete due to bad weather

Two different incidents involving Turkish fishing boats entering Greek territorial waters mobilized the Coast Guard.

According to the sources, initially, 12 Turkish fishing boats that had sailed from Turkish ports opposite the Occupied in Cyprus to the western Mediterranean sailed south towards Rhodes, south of Kastellorizo​​, and south of Crete. As sources say, yesterday, the ships were caught in adverse weather conditions.

The five continued their voyage to the western Mediterranean and the remaining seven sought refuge between Gavdos and Gavdopoulas. The seven Turkish fishing boats were unable to continue and requested permission from the Greek port authorities to moor in Souda. The port allowed them to arrive safely in the port of Souda.

At the same time, Greek port authorities were alerted when a fleet of 15 Turkish fishing boats was spotted on the radar sailing in Greek territorial waters in the Cyclades. An inspection revealed that the vessels were dragging fish cages for fish farming to Malta.

As the authorities told protothema.gr, in the context of safe passage, it is customary for a fishing boat to pass to the western Mediterranean. What caused concern was the size of the flotilla of boats moving together.

“At first we thought that something was happening, it looked like … a landing,” said circles of the Ministry of Shipping and Island Policy, adding, the Turkish fishing fleet is currently sailing south of Methoni to Malta.

