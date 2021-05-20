Covid-19 vaccine linked to pericarditis case in Greece

The first case of pericarditis, which is temporarily associated with the vaccination against Covid-19 infection, was recorded in Greece. A female patient with a serious underlying disease came to the Emergency Unit of the Onassis Cardiac Surgery Center with acute chest pain.

The patient received the second dose of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine on Monday, May 17, as she suffers from a rare disease that affects the respiratory system and heart. According to a post she made on her personal social media account, on the night of May 17, she felt a malaise and the next day she developed a high fever and then pain in the middle of her sternum.

As she said, the pain in the chest was so intense that she thought he was having a heart attack. She woke up in a better condition on Wednesday, but she had difficulty breathing, a fact that led her to the Onassis ICU the same night.

The medical team of the ICU, as well as the treating physician of the patient for the chronic rare disease she suffers at Onassis, diagnosed pericarditis and gave her the appropriate treatment. The patient has currently returned home and continues her treatment until Friday when she will be re-evaluated by her doctor.

