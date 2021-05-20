Storms and strong winds to hit Greece – Severe weather warning issued by the Hellenic Meteoroligical Service

The Hellenic National Meteorological Service (HNMS) issued a severe weather warning at noon on Thursday with forecasts of stormy westerly northwest winds almost all over the country and the heavy rains in the northeastern country.

The temporary worsening of the weather is forecast from today Thursday night and includes sporadic thunderstorms which may be temporarily accompanied by hail.

In particular:

Heavy rains and sporadic thunderstorms are expected from late tonight in eastern Macedonia, Thrace, and the early morning hours of Friday (21-05-2021) in the islands of the northeastern Aegean. The strong phenomena are forecast to ease on Friday, initially in eastern Macedonia and Thrace and from noon in the northeastern Aegean.

The strong westerly northwesterly winds that are already blowing will intensify and at night will reach 8 Beaufort in most parts of the country. From the afternoon hours of Friday (21-05-2021) a gradual weakening is expected, with the exception of the southeastern seas.

A sharp change in the weather is expected from Thursday night, with rains, strong thunderstorms, and even hail in several parts of the country, phenomena that will last about 24 hours.

For today Thursday, later in the evening clouds will develop in the west, center, and north and there will be rain and locally strong thunderstorms during the night.

