Turkey ‘booted’ out of F-35 program by US

It was a decision made on the basis that Turkey did not back down from procuring the Russian S-400 missiles

The US has sent a clear message to Turkey after deciding to scrap the F-35 program and signed a new agreement that has excluded Turkey, Anadolu Agency (AA) cited a Pentagon official as saying late Wednesday.

This development is not surprising given the repeated warnings the US had made to Turkey that the supply of S-400 will cause problems in NATO, since the Russian weapons system is not compatible with those of the Alliance.

Washington decided to “freeze” Ankara’s participation in the F-35 Lightning II program in 2019, at a time when Ankara has argued that the S-400s do not pose a threat to NATO.

In particular, Turkey was excluded from the new F-35 agreement after the US withdrew the 2016 Memorandum of Understanding, which was signed in 2016 by a total of nine countries. The new agreement, signed by the United Kingdom, Italy, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Denmark, Norway and the United States, no longer includes Turkey, was made public yesterday, according to the Turkish newspaper Daily Sabah.

As the Turkish newspaper wrote: