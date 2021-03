Two pairs of F-16 jets flew over the Greek isles

Turkey continued its provocations against Greece carrying out illegal overflights above Greeks isles in the Aegean Sea on Wednesday.

In particular, a pair of Turkish F-16s flew over the islands of Makronisos and the Anthropofagoi, to the south between Ikaria and Samos, at 11:29 at an altitude of 20,500 feet.

A minute later the second pair of Turkish F-16s also committed new overflights again over Makronisos and the Anthropofagoi at a lower altitude of 13,500.