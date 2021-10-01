Turkish F16 jets fly over Greeks isles

A few hours after the successful completion of the final phase of Greece’s National-Scale Military Exercise ‘Parmenion, the largest interdisciplinary exercise, Turkish fighter jets flew over Greek islands.

Two pairs of Turkish F-16 fighter jets flew successively over the islands of Makronisi and Anthropofagoi, at 11:26 and 11:27 on Friday morning. The first flight of Turkish fighters over Greek territory took place at an altitude of 29,000 feet from the two islands, and a minute later, the second pair of Turkish F-16s went lower, at 11,000 feet above Makronisi and the Anthropofagoi.