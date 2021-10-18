Viral video of police and ambulance speeding at 200km in Athens to save child

A video is making the rounds of the internet showing police motorcycles dashing through downtown Athens at high speed in an effort to save a 2-year-old child, who had suffered an allergic shock and was unconscious.

As can be seen in the video, the ambulance is rushing at breakneck speed amid the congested streets in Athens as two leading police motorcycles are paving the way ahead, so that the EKAB vehicle can reach from Kolonos to the “Aglaia Kyriakou” Children’s Hospital on time. The ambulance arrived at the hospital in just 4 minutes!

Speaking to STAR’s main news bulletin, the child’s father described the moments, saying: “I was informed by my wife that the child is not breathing, has turned blue, and has lost consciousness with the environment. When we called EKAB and the 100 (emergency police number), a life bridge was set up, which the security forces crossed in less than 10 minutes, reaching speeds of 180-200 kilometers per hour.”

The doctors immediately attended to the child once he reached the hospital.