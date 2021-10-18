3.4 earthquake in Crete

It is considered an aftershock in the large 6.3 tremor on October 12th

A weak tremor of 3.4 on the Richter scale was recorded on Monday morning in Crete, 12 kilometres southeast of Zakros. The focal depth is located at ten kilometers.

The new earthquake is part of the aftershock sequence of the large earthquake of 6.3 Richter, which occurred on October 12.

Following the main earthquake, a large aftershock measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale, occurred at 2:25 a.m., a few days later, on October 16, in the sea area off Agios Nikolaos, Crete, with the director of research of the Geodynamic Institute, Gerasimos Chouliaras dubbing it “a positive development in the course of the seismic activity”.

On Friday, October 15, there was another earthquake measuring 3.9 on the Richter scale – at 12:12 noon – with an epicentre seven kilometres northeast of Arkalochori and a focal depth of 13.8 kilometers.

