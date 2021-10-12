6.3 earthquake – Videos of the moment the tremor strikes in Crete

People running out of houses and stores to safety

More videos are emerging of the 6.3 magnitude earthquake that rocked Crete, early on Tuesday afternoon, causing panic and terror.

From the moment the tremor struck people can be seen running out of houses and shops in panic, while parents rushed to the schools to pick up their children.

The fear and panic caused a traffic jam on the streets, as anxious parents rushed to the schools to pick up their children.

Footage recorded by CCTV cameras in an electronics store and a mini-market show people running to the streets while the shelves are shaken and products fall to the floor.

So far, no victims have been reported. Authorities have issued a warning of a possible small-scale tsunami.

also read

Severe weather to hit Greece from Thursday