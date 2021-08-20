“We are all Bros” – Antetokounmpo brothers donate 50% of e-shop proceeds to fire victims in Greece

NBA champion Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers in an unprecedented act of charity and compassion announced on his Instagram that 50% of the proceeds from the Antetokoumbros e-shop would be donated to the Greek victims affected by the recent devastating fires that ravaged the country.

“We are all bros,” the post wrote.

This is not the first time that the Milwaukee Bucks champion has shown his interest in the victims of the recent catastrophic fires in Greece. A few weeks ago, when the fires were raging in Varybobi, the Greek Freak in collaboration with Novibet, through the social offering initiative The GiANT Heart, offered accommodation in various hotels in Attica in order to meet the urgent accommodation needs for those evacuated.