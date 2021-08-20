Do Pro Photographers Use Camera Phones? (infographic)

Over the past few years, smartphone cameras have democratized photography in a way that not even the advent of cheap digital cameras in the early 21st century could

Over the past few years, smartphone cameras have democratized photography in a way that not even the advent of cheap digital cameras in the early 21st century could. Thanks to advancements in hardware and, perhaps more importantly, in AI-powered image enhancement, hundreds of millions of smartphone users are now able to take professional-grade photos without having to invest a single dollar in dedicated photo equipment.

But what about professionals? Do those who take photos for a living also embrace the freedom and flexibility that smartphone cameras offer? According to a survey conducted by Suite 48 Analytics, the answer is yes and no. Having asked 881 professional photographers about their use of smartphone cameras, Suite 48 found that pros are not as deprecating of phone cameras as the cliché would suggest. In fact, 64 percent of the respondents stated that they take at least half of their personal photos on a smartphone. When it comes to their work, photographers have some reservations against using a phone, however, as 64 percent of respondents say they never take professional photos using their smartphone.

Among those who do, smartphones are predominantly used in situations that don’t involve a client. 58 percent of those photographers using a smartphone in professional context, do so to take photos that support their own business, i.e. for their website or social media presence, with behind-the-scenes shots another popular use case.

