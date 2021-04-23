The Most Popular Desktop Brands in the U.S. (infographic)

Apple introduced a new line of iMacs at its spring event on Tuesday, bringing a fresh coat of paint to its iconic, long-neglected all-in-one desktop computer. The new models come equipped with Apple’s widely lauded M1 chip and abandon their predecessors’ minimalist aluminum look for a range of color reminiscent of the original iMacs that helped turn the company around after their release in 1998.

Being the first major redesign of the iMac since 2012, the latest overhaul demonstrates Apple’s commitment to the product category, which some considered on the verge of obsolescence in the age of smartphones, tablets and notebooks. According to estimates from IDC, desktop PCs accounted for 25 percent of global PC shipments, with notebooks dominating the market. With more than 75 million units shipped worldwide in 2020, there’s still a market for desktop devices though, especially as many people might consider setting up a permanent workspace at home in the wake of the pandemic.

As the following chart shows, Dell and HP are the undisputed leaders in the desktop segment in the United States, with Apple a distant third. According to results from Statista’s Global Consumer Survey, more than 6 in 10 American desktop PC owners use a Dell or HP rig in their household, while 13 percent use an Apple device.

