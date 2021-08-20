Stefanos Tsitsipas reaches ATP Masters final 8

Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced to his fifth ATP Masters 1000 quarter-final of the season Thursday night with a fighting win over Italian Lorenzo Sonego at the Western & Southern Open. The Greek notched a Tour-leading 47th match win of the season with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 victory to set a Friday quarter-final with Matteo Berrettini or Felix Auger-Aliassime.

“He was going for every single shot and his footwork was close to unbelievable,” Tsitsipas said. “He can do damage against high-ranked players. Things got really difficult in a few moments but I stayed there and waited for the opportunity to present itself.”

The Greek tennis star has found himself at the centre of attention in Greece after he said in a post-match interview when asked that he would not be taking the Covid-19 vaccine until it was mandated by authorities.

