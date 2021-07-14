Weather: Three-day heatwave with 40 degrees Celsius

The temperature will drop during the weekend

The new heatwave in the country is just around the corner, as the temperature is expected to rise in the coming days, reaching even 40 degrees Celsius.

The emergency weather report of the National Meteorological Service (EMY) is in force.

For today, Wednesday, sunshine will prevail throughout the day in almost the entire country. In the afternoon, isolated local storms will occur in the northernmost mountains of the mainland.

What you need to know about the weather today

The temperature will be at levels above normal until Friday where locally we will have 38 to 40 degrees Celsius.

The temperature will drop during the weekend.

Almost clear weather in most areas with instability in the northern mountains from Saturday.

Winds in the Ionian will reach 4-5 beauforts in the Aegean 5 to 6 beauforts which will weaken during the weekend.

The highest temperatures are expected in central and southern Greece, while in western and northern part of the country the maximum temperature will be 37-39 degrees.

The temperature will be slightly lower in the island parts of the Aegean and the Ionian, where the mercury will reach 35 degrees, with the exception of the Eastern Aegean, where maximums of 37-39 degrees Celsius are expected locally.

