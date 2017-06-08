10 amazing architectural structures (photos)

Jun, 08 2017 Author: Thema Newsroom

You should visit at least once

Related

Building structures represent the cultural legacies of civilisations throughout history. We marvel at their incredible beauty. Here is a list of 10 buildings, new and old that we should see at least once in our lifetime.
Fulton Center in New York

buil1

“Dancing House” in Prague

buil2
The Golden Temple in Amritsar, India

buil3
The Las Lajas Sanctuary in Narino, Colombia

buil4
 Ribbon Chapel, Onomichi, Japan

buil5
Light of Life Church in Seoul, South Korea

buil6
Church of St. George in Lalibela, Ethiopia

buil7
The Great Mosque of Djenné in Mali 

buil8
Neuschwanstein Castle in the German state of Bavaria

buil9
Ayia Theodora church, Greece

buil10

Tags With:
This week‘s new events