10 amazing architectural structures (photos)

Building structures represent the cultural legacies of civilisations throughout history. We marvel at their incredible beauty. Here is a list of 10 buildings, new and old that we should see at least once in our lifetime.
Fulton Center in New York
“Dancing House” in Prague
The Golden Temple in Amritsar, India
The Las Lajas Sanctuary in Narino, Colombia
Ribbon Chapel, Onomichi, Japan
Light of Life Church in Seoul, South Korea
Church of St. George in Lalibela, Ethiopia
The Great Mosque of Djenné in Mali
Neuschwanstein Castle in the German state of Bavaria
Ayia Theodora church, Greece