10 yearschallenge: Maggie’s sexy posterior has not changed a bit! (photo)

She does have some assets that challenge time, that is for sure…

The #10yearschallenge” has been the latest trend on social media, with celebrities posting current photos of themselves and comparing them to photos of 10 years ago.

The fad inevitably reached Greece and celebrities and socialite personas flooded their social media counts with before and now pics. Maggie Charambidou was one such celebrity who accepted the challenge. The only thing is that the hot brunette, who is well in her 40s, posted two butt pics in thongs side by side that look virtually identical.

The radio producer and DJ wrote “it doesn’t matter!! It’s the same”