125 children missing since start of 2017

125 minors went missing in the first 4 months of 2017, according to data released by Greek police on occasion of International Missing Children’s Day, May 25. The data showed that a total of 241 children went missing in 2016, from which 147 were girls and 94 boys. Of these 204 were found by Police. But the issue that raises concerns is the fact that only in the first 4 months of the year the number of children gone missing are over half that of 2016. Of the 125 missing so far, 101 have been found. Another factor is that the vast majority of the children missing were of foreign ethnic background.