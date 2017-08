Sasha Basta’s revealing one-piece swimsuit drew the attention of all beachgoers at Kalo Livadi in Mykonos. The sexy singer-TV persona flaunted her perfect physique while enjoying the sun and sea on the cosmopolitan island, to the delight of the bystanders. Mykonos Live TV was there to capture Sasa and co-singer and friend Maria Karlaki. Sasa is combining her vacations with a set of live performances on the island, as she revealed in an interview to Thema People magazine.