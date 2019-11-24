“1917” First Reactions: “Tremendous piece of film-making”, “the best war film since ‘Saving Private Ryan'”

Author: Thema Newsroom

Director Sam Mendes’ WWI epic has finally screened for audiences & raves abound across the board

Audiences privileged to see “1917” on Saturday in New York are going bananas for Sam Mendes’ WWI epic, shot by director of photography Roger Deakins to mimic a one-take descent into hell on the battlefield. The movie doesn’t release theatrically until Christmas Day, but prospects are looking good for DreamWorks and Universal Pictures’ ambitious tale of a pair of British soldiers (George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman) as they race against time (and across enemy lines) to deliver a key message.

The movie is written by Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns. IndieWire has rounded up first reactions via Twitter below. Based on the initial takes, this looks to be a huge Oscar contender despite breaking so late in the race.

Read more: indie wire

