2 killed in San Francisco shooting

San Francisco police are responding to a shooting at a United Parcel Service facility in downtown’s Mission District and have asked people nearby to shelter in place.

At least two drivers were involved in the shooting at the shipping and delivery facility, said Steven Gaut, a UPS spokesman. One of the drivers is the shooter, and the other is a victim, he said.

Few details were known about the incident, but Gaut said multiple shots were fired.

He said employees were evacuated from the facility, which processes packages for delivery in the San Francisco area.

It is unknown how many employees were in the facility at the time of the shooting, Gaut said.

“I don’t remember anything like this in California in recent history,” he said. According to NBC News five people were injured and two people died.