Greek-Australian priest sentenced to 10 years for raping dying best friend’s son

A Greek-Australian priest of the Catholic Church in Australian was sentenced to 10 years in prison for raping his dying friend’s 12-year-old son.

Paul Pavlou, 59, was a student priest and offered to help his best friend, who suffered from terminal cancer, by taking care of his son.

The abuse happened three times in 2003 and 2004, when the family looked to Mr Pavlou as a person of trust. The Victorian court heard that after the attacks, Mr Pavlou would tell the victim that he loved him and that he was a “child of God”.

The victim reported the crimes 13 years later, however Mr Pavlou initially claimed that he could not remember the molestation. The victim states that he still cries himself to sleep because of the abuse he suffered.

more at neoskosmos.com