2nd Yale International Symposium on Olive Oil & Health in Delphi of Greece

The Symposium’s sections will focus on matters such as olive tree and nutrition, olive tree and its derivatives, planetary health

Yale University, with the support of the Municipality of Delphi and the Region of Central Greece, organizes the “2nd International Yale Symposium on Olive Oil and Health”, from December 1 to 4, 2019 at the European Cultural Center of Delphi, int.ert.gr reports.

It is part of Yale Olive Institute’s ongoing initiative which explores the future of the olive tree and its products and their effects on human and planetary health. Highly acclaimed scientists from all over the planet will offer a purely scientific action.

The international organizing committee aims to “encourage and stimulate discussion and propagate partnerships and collaborations among individuals and entities as part of the effort to establish a Yale Institute that will be devoted to the olive tree and its products.”

