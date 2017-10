30 Turkish violations of the Greek airspace by 2 spy planes!

Sources are afraid of an accident over the Aegean Sea that will unstabilize the area

Turkey continues its provocations against Greece. Today, 12 Turkish airplanes -eight F-16, two F-4 and two CN-235 electronic warfare aiplanes- flew over the northeastern, the central and the southeastern Aegean Sea.

The two CN-235 proceeded to 30 violations of Greek airspace and in three cases the interception by the Greek fighter jets evolved into dogfights.

Four Turkish aircraft were armed while seven air traffic violations were recorded at the Athens FIR.