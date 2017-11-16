3D Exhibition “Tomb of Christ” at National Geographic Museum (VIDEO)

ABOUT THE EXHIBITION



Be virtually transported to Jerusalem and discover the fascinating history of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in an immersive 3-D experience unlike anything you’ve seen in a museum before. You will be able to virtually visit the church and learn about its storied history and enduring mysteries.

Built in the fourth century, the tomb of Christ, or the Holy Edicule, has just undergone a historic restoration—a project that captured the attention of the world and will be featured this fall in National Geographic magazine and on the National Geographic channel. In the exhibition, learn about the restoration effort led by an interdisciplinary team of conservation experts from the National Technical University in Athens led by Chief Scientific Supervisor, Antonia Moropoulou, who used new technologies including LIDAR, sonar, laser scanning, and thermal imaging to preserve this important site.

Source: thegreekobserver.com