4.4 earthquake hits Lamia in central Greece

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake hit the city of Lamia in central Greece a little after 3 pm on Friday. According to initial estimates by the Geodynamic Institute of the National Observatory of Athens, the epicentre of the earthquake is located about 5 kilometres north-northeast of Lamia, with the focal depth estimated at 5 kilometers. The earthquake was felt in Thessaloniki in Macedonia.

The earthquake comes a day after the island of Zakynthos was rocked from a powerful 6.4 on the Richter scale followed by a series of strong shockers.