4.4 magnitude quake strikes off coast of Zakynthos

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale hit north of the Ionian island of Zakynthos on Friday morning.
According to the European Mediterranean Institute, the tremor struck at approximately 7.02 am with the focal depth located 2km below sea level.
The precise focus of the tremor is located at 20km. north of Zakynthos, according to the Euro-Mediterranean Institute.
No damage was reported
