4.6 earthquake hits off southern Crete

Crete continued to experience sustained seismic activity, as a tremor measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale rocked the southern part of the island at 06:40 in the morning (Greek time).
The earthquake was pinpointed 78 km south / southeast of Ierapetra, Crete, while a few minutes after 2pm another earthquake occurred in the open.
As the Geodynamic Institute of the National Observatory of Athens announced, the quake measuring 4 on the Richter scale occurred 92 km south / southeast of Ierapetra.
The island has seen a series of tremors recorded off its southern coast in the past week.
