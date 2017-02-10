40+ women better at sex than younger ones! (photos)

If you are a man and are wondering whether it is a good idea to go on a date with a woman in her 5th decade then think no more. According to a survey conducted by UK-based retail store for women clothing JD Williams on its customers, women over 40 are much more likely to try new things in sex, as they generally feel more confident compared to younger women. The survey showed they were also more sexually liberated than women in younger group ages, despite general misconceptions. 40% of women over 45 feel more confident in going out on dates than when they were in their 20s, while 20% were more open to the idea of a one-night stand than when they were younger. Another interesting finding was that despite their openness to sex, the same 40+ year-old women did not approve of their daughters adopting a similar stance on sex and relationships, saying they were against them having similar sexual activity as them. One in five said they did not want their daughters to behave the same way they did in matter of sex.