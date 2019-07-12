A Glacier the size of Florida is becoming unstable

Melting ice sheets in the Antarctic, particularly one of the largest and unstable glaciers in the region, could significantly accelerate global sea level rise, according to a new report.

The climate scientists who measured likely outcomes of glacial melting at the bottom of the world focused the study on the Thwaites glacier, an area as large as Florida in western Antarctica that is considered the most unstable in the continent.

The study found that even if no further climate change happens in the future, more Antarctic ice sheets are likely to become unstable. It also states that as the destabilization of glaciers in Antarctica continues, it’s increasingly likely that sea levels will rise more rapidly.

