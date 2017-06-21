A Mercedes A-class testing video has leaked and here it is! (VIDEO)

A different approach than what we were used to…

The A-Class is one of the most important models for the German brand, as Mercedes will place particular emphasis on its compact cars.

So, apart from the design where we expect an impressive result, the information says the new Mercedes will be longer, which translates into more space and practicality (more room for the knees and head and more luggage space).

It is also possible to have a digital instrument panel, such as the Virtual Cockpit featured in the Audi A3. In the field of the engine, it is certain that a Plug-In hybrid version will be added, while we also expect to see a 3-cylinder small cubic gasoline engine.

In the following video we can see the German model during testing.