A Mexican city was covered in ice after a freakish summer hailstorm (video-photos)

Guadalajara had been enjoying a sweaty summer for the past few weeks until the weekend brought a shocking surprise.

The Mexican city woke up Sunday morning to more than 3 feet of ice in some areas after a heavy hailstorm swept through the region.

As government officials scrambled to contain the damage and clear up roads, residents captured jaw-dropping footage of vehicles and residences swallowed by ice.

Luego de una inusual granizada en distintas colonias del Área Metropolitana de Guadalajara, principalmente en Rancho Blanco y en la Zona Industrial, personal de Protección Civil Jalisco atendió la situación desde la madrugada. pic.twitter.com/EZ0XQhhIW6 — Enrique Alfaro (@EnriqueAlfaroR) June 30, 2019

Enrique Alfaro Ramirez, the governor of Jalisco, of which Guadalajara is the capital, said he’d never witnessed scenes like those he saw Sunday morning.

“Hail more than a meter high, and then we wonder if climate change exists,” he said on Twitter.

En coordinación con el Ejército Mexicano y autoridades municipales de Guadalajara y Tlaquepaque, el Gobierno de Jalisco trabaja en la limpieza y remoción de granizo en la vía pública, así como en el apoyo a la ciudadanía que sufrió afectaciones en sus viviendas. pic.twitter.com/4q1zgPXys2 — Enrique Alfaro (@EnriqueAlfaroR) June 30, 2019

