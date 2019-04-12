A new blow to Turkey, as US bill calls for documentation of Turkish violations against Greece

The introduction of a bi-partisan bill to the US Senate by Senators Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) and Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) that included provisions of a report of violations of Greek airspace by Turkey since 2017, s well as the lifting of an embargo on arms transfer to Cyprus underscores the level of tensions present between the US and Turkey.

The draft legislation, called “The Eastern Mediterranean Security and Energy Partnership Act of 2019” permits the US to provide support in defence matters and energy policy to the trilateral alliance between Greece, Israel and Cyprus in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The bill included a clause calling on the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the Pentagon to present a list of the airspace violations that Turkey has committed against Greece.

“The United States has significant national security interests in the Eastern Mediterranean, bolstered by strong and expanding relationships with Greece, Israel, and Cyprus. The cooperation in energy security among these countries in recent years has paved the way for cooperation on a broad, regional security, economic, and energy agenda,” said Senator Menendez.